XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/06/2018 - 09:54 BST

Ligue 1 Club Eyeing Concrete Move For Manchester City Youngster

 




Bordeaux are preparing to make an offer for Manchester City starlet Thierry Ambrose, but could face competition from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at NAC Breda and, impressing during his spell in the Netherlands, scored ten goals in 30 appearances for the Dutch outfit.




He is set to return to Manchester City this summer, but his performances in the Eredivisie have been picked up by clubs in Europe, who are keen to acquire his services.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Bordeaux are considering snapping him up from Manchester City in the ongoing summer transfer window and taking him to France.
 


It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 club are already preparing a concrete bid, which they are planning to place on Manchester City’s table in the coming days.  

It is unclear whether they are interested in signing Ambrose on a loan deal or would look to sign him on a permanent transfer this summer.

However, the French club are the not only ones keeping tabs on Ambrose, with Anderlecht also claimed to be keen on signing the 21-year-old.

The young striker has a contract until 2020 with the Premier League champions.
 