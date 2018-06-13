Ligue 1 Club Eyeing Concrete Move For Manchester City Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux are preparing to make an offer for Manchester City starlet Thierry Ambrose, but could face competition from Belgian giants Anderlecht.



The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at NAC Breda and, impressing during his spell in the Netherlands, scored ten goals in 30 appearances for the Dutch outfit.











He is set to return to Manchester City this summer, but his performances in the Eredivisie have been picked up by clubs in Europe, who are keen to acquire his services.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Bordeaux are considering snapping him up from Manchester City in the ongoing summer transfer window and taking him to France.





It has been claimed that the Ligue 1 club are already preparing a concrete bid, which they are planning to place on Manchester City’s table in the coming days.

It is unclear whether they are interested in signing Ambrose on a loan deal or would look to sign him on a permanent transfer this summer.



However, the French club are the not only ones keeping tabs on Ambrose, with Anderlecht also claimed to be keen on signing the 21-year-old.



The young striker has a contract until 2020 with the Premier League champions.

