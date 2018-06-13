XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/06/2018 - 23:32 BST

Ligue 1 Giants Getting Serious About Landing Arsenal Defensive Target

 




Lyon have joined the transfer race for Arsenal linked centre-back Abdou Diallo and have made a contract offer to the Mainz defender.

The former Monaco defender has gained prominence through his performances in the Bundesliga with Mainz and has been on the radar of a number of clubs in Europe.




Arsenal have been linked with having an interest in the centre-back and Borussia Dortmund have identified Diallo as a replacement for Sokratis, who is on the verge of joining the Gunners.

Dortmund have been in advanced negotiations with the player’s representatives and even agreed a contract in principle, but the entry of the French giants into the chase has turned the saga around.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lyon are serious about taking Diallo back to France this summer and have been in talks with the player and his entourage.

Lyon have presented a scenario where Diallo would have a more prominent role at the Groupama Stadium and have tried to convince the player that shining in Ligue 1 will lead him to the France national team.


The Ligue 1 giants have made a contract offer to the defender and are aware that they will have to work hard to compete the financial superiority of Dortmund for Diallo’s signature.

A transfer fee between €20m to €25m would have to be procured for Lyon to convince Mainz to sell the centre-back to them this summer.
 