Manchester United Star Still Juventus’ Priority Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian remains Juventus’ priority target despite their interest in Valencia’s Joao Cancelo this summer.



Darmian has given his nod to a move to Juventus and has already agreed a contract with the Italian champions ahead of a proposed move back to Italy.











However, Manchester United’s financial demands have derailed negotiations and Juventus are in no mood to fork out the €20m the Old Trafford outfit have been demanding.



With the Premier League giants refusing to lower their demands and Juventus eyeing a move for Valencia’s Cancelo, there were suggestions Darmian’s dream of being a Bianconeri could be slipping away.





However, according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the former Torino man remains Juventus’ top target for the right-back position despite their interest in Cancelo.

Signing the Portuguese, who was on loan at Inter, is expected to be a much more expensive deal and Juventus still believe they are going to get Darmian eventually this summer.



The Italian champions are expected to continue to probe Manchester United and request they reach an agreement for a lower fee than €20m in the coming days and weeks.



Napoli are also interested in the Italian, but he remains committed to a move to Juventus.

