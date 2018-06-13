Napoli Concerned About Losing Star Defender To Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are fearful of losing right-back Elseid Hysaj to Chelsea should Maurizio Sarri become the next manager at Stamford Bridge.



The 24-year-old Albanian is considered one of the best full-backs in Italy after an impressive few seasons at Napoli and his future at the club has come under the scanner.











One of the key components of Sarri’s Napoli last year, there are suggestions that Chelsea are interested in snaring the right-back away from the San Paolo this summer.



And with Sarri closing in on the managerial role at Chelsea, there are claims that the former banker could look to get his hands on Napoli’s asset in the ongoing window.





According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Serie A giants are fearful about Sarri looking to take Hysaj to Chelsea should be become the next manager of the Premier League outfit.

And the club are considering options to replace the Albanian, with Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian and Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko believed to be their targets.



Hysaj has a €50m buy-out clause in his contract and Napoli are unlikely to allow him to leave if his suitors don’t show an interest in paying that figure for the defender this summer.



Sarri is a big fan of the Albanian and is expected to demand Chelsea sign the full-back if he becomes the Blues boss.

