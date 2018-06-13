XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/06/2018 - 10:55 BST

Nikola Katic Signing Says Lots About Steven Gerrard – Rangers Fans React To Arrival

 




Rangers fans have lined up to hail the club's signing of Croatian defender Nikola Katic.

Katic himself expressed his excitement after signing when he told the club's official website: "When they told me Steven Gerrard wanted to take me, I told my agent I’d get my shoes on and run to Scotland!"




Rangers fan, Kevin McMahon considers the Crotian's arrival from NK Slaven Belupo to be a 'Good bit of business' for the club as he expressed his opinion on Twitter.
 

 


Kirsten was impressed at the work done by Rangers director of football Mark Allen and manager Steven Gerrard at being able to convince players to join the club.

 

 

 


Meanwhile, Cammy was happy with how the signing of the defender took everyone by surprise as they were expecting the Gers to sign Brighton defender Connor Goldson next.
 

 

Danny felt 'pretty good' about the 21-year-old, who arrives on a four-year deal as he becomes the fifth signing of the Gerrard era.

While King Mo Salah termed it 'The Gerrard effect', Anne liked the 'Great attitude' of Nikola and called it 'exactly what we need'.
 

 

 

 

 

 