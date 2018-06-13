Nikola Katic Signing Says Lots About Steven Gerrard – Rangers Fans React To Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers fans have lined up to hail the club's signing of Croatian defender Nikola Katic.



Katic himself expressed his excitement after signing when he told the club's official website: "When they told me Steven Gerrard wanted to take me, I told my agent I’d get my shoes on and run to Scotland!"











Rangers fan, Kevin McMahon considers the Crotian's arrival from NK Slaven Belupo to be a 'Good bit of business' for the club as he expressed his opinion on Twitter.



Kirsten was impressed at the work done by Rangers director of football Mark Allen and manager Steven Gerrard at being able to convince players to join the club.

Meanwhile, Cammy was happy with how the signing of the defender took everyone by surprise as they were expecting the Gers to sign Brighton defender Connor Goldson next.



Danny felt 'pretty good' about the 21-year-old, who arrives on a four-year deal as he becomes the fifth signing of the Gerrard era.



While King Mo Salah termed it 'The Gerrard effect', Anne liked the 'Great attitude' of Nikola and called it 'exactly what we need'.



