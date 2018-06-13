XRegister
06 October 2016

13/06/2018 - 23:08 BST

Norwich City and Leeds United Striker Being Priced Out of Bundesliga Move

 




Fortuna Dusseldorf could be priced out of the race for Norwich City and Leeds United linked striker Marvin Ducksch. 

The hitman enjoyed a sensational season on loan at Holstein Kiel from St Pauli in the German second tier last term as his goals almost fired the side up to the Bundesliga.




His exploits did not go unnoticed, with Leeds linked earlier this year and Norwich boss Daniel Farke also a big, big fan.

But Ducksch has set his heart on playing in the Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf.
 


There are though question marks over whether the deal will happen as, according to German daily Bild, St Pauli want between €2.5m and €3m for the 24-year-old.

With Fortuna Dusseldorf's budget for fresh faces only €4m, the sum is rated as likely being too much for the club to afford.

As such, the Bundesliga club are now looking at alternatives to Ducksch.

And the striker may soon have to consider other moves if he is to exit St Pauli this summer.
 