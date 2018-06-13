Norwich City and Leeds United Striker Being Priced Out of Bundesliga Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Fortuna Dusseldorf could be priced out of the race for Norwich City and Leeds United linked striker Marvin Ducksch.



The hitman enjoyed a sensational season on loan at Holstein Kiel from St Pauli in the German second tier last term as his goals almost fired the side up to the Bundesliga.











His exploits did not go unnoticed, with Leeds linked earlier this year and Norwich boss Daniel Farke also a big, big fan.



But Ducksch has set his heart on playing in the Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf.





There are though question marks over whether the deal will happen as, according to German daily Bild, St Pauli want between €2.5m and €3m for the 24-year-old.