Not Good Enough To Be Squad Player – Rangers Fans React To Gers Star’s Exit Link

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has become the source of Gers' fans comments on social media after being linked with leaving the club.



Holt, who arrived at Ibrox in the summer of 2015, has made over 100 appearances for the club and has been linked with a move to English League One side Plymouth Argyle.











His future has been in doubt following the Gers' summer business so far, with Scott Arfield arriving to bolster the club's midfield options. Rangers fan, Rick took to Twitter to express his gratitude and wished him 'good luck' on his future.



If wee Holt goes to Plymouth then good luck to the wee man! Ran his arse off every game but just not Rangers class….just like Sebo did in his day #Rangers #WATP — Rick 🇬🇧 (@RickD100) June 12, 2018



Not all fans were so polite towards Holt however, with Rangers supporter Callum asking for Andy Halliday to also make his way out of the door: 'Please be true and take Andy Halliday anaw'.

Jason Holt leaving for Plymouth? Please be true and take Andy Halliday anaw @Only1Argyle — Callum 🧢 (@_Callum24) June 12, 2018



Kirsten is also in the camp of those who are keen to see the back of the 24-year-old and thinks he is not 'good enough as a squad player. Nowhere near.'



Also fair play to whoever started the Jason Holt to Plymouth Argyle rumour, that’s about as far away from Ibrox as you can get. Let’s hope that one happens and no before anyone starts, I don’t think he’s good enough as a squad player. Nowhere near. — Kirsten (@kirsten93_) June 12, 2018

Plymouth fans also weighed in on the rumour and Nathan is happy that Holt could be on his way to the Pilgrims, even though Zaccol Baker is not too optimistic about the deal going through.



Meanwhile, Holt got Carly's 'well wishes' as she hopes 'he gets game time', especially as she feels he always gave his all for Rangers and never went missing in games.



Even Scottish media's are reporting that Jason Holt could be on his way to Plymouth what a signing this could be #pafc — Nathan 💚⚪️🇬🇧 (@GreenArmy1997) June 13, 2018

Just spent the last 10 mins searching his name on Twitter, not rated by Rangers fans. Anyway we have to buy him so it’s not happening 😂 — ‏ً (@zaccollbaker) June 13, 2018