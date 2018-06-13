XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/06/2018 - 15:41 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Fire In Bid For Jack Grealish

 




Tottenham Hotspur have placed an offer on Aston Villa’s table for 22-year-old attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, according to Sky Sports News.

Following Aston Villa’s inability to earn promotion to the Premier League, the club have found themselves in dire financial straits and a number of their players are believed to be eyeing a move.




Grealish is said to be one of the most sought after players at Villa this summer and clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with having an interest in him.

But it seems Tottenham have made an aggressive first move to land the player and they have tabled a bid with Aston Villa for the 22-year-old.
 


It has been claimed that the north London side have offered a bid worth £15m for the former England Under-21 international and are keen on signing the talented youngster. 

Tottenham are acutely aware of Aston Villa’s financial troubles and are looking to cash in to make sure they get their hands on one of the most talented youngsters to come out of the club's academy in recent years.

It is unclear how Aston Villa have reacted to the Tottenham bid, but the club are believed to be eyeing more than just £15m from Grealish’s potential departure this summer.

The attacking midfielder, who scored three goals and provided five assists for his team-mates last season, has a contract until 2020 with the Villans.
 