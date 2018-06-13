XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/06/2018 - 11:01 BST

Watford’s Asking Price For Midfielder Deemed Excessive By Serie A Duo

 




Fiorentina and Torino have probed the possibility of signing former Juventus midfielder Roberto Pereyra, but believe Watford are demanding too much money at the moment.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Watford from Juventus in 2016 and has been an important part of the Hornets squad over the last two seasons, making 47 appearances for the club.




The Argentine remains a much coveted midfield schemer in Italy and there are suggestions that clubs are interested in taking him back to Serie A this summer.

Torino have reportedly been keen on signing Pereyra and it has been claimed that Fiorentina are also considering making a move for the two-time Serie A winner.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, both Italian clubs have enquired about the possibility of taking the midfielder from Watford in the ongoing summer transfer window.  

However, they have been forced to take a step back as Watford’s financial demands from a proposed deal have been considered excessive.

Neither Fiorentina nor Torino are prepared to meet their demands and for the moment they are just keeping an eye on his situation at Watford.

They could consider making more concrete moves later in the window should the Premier League outfit decide to lower their asking price for Pereyra.
 