06 October 2016

13/06/2018 - 10:57 BST

West Ham And Crystal Palace Facing Competition From Ligue 1 Giants For Belgian Midfielder

 




Lyon are considering making a move for West Ham and Crystal Palace linked midfielder Leander Dendoncker this summer.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who ended the season at Anderlecht as a centre-back, has been keen to leave the Belgian giants since the winter window.




West Ham and Crystal Palace made bids for the Belgian in the January window but Anderlecht blocked any move and he is now prepared to leave in the summer.

The Premier League duo are still interested in taking Dendoncker to England, but they are now facing competition from one of the giants of French football in the ongoing window.
 


According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Lyon are interested in signing Dendoncker and are exploring the option of making a move for him in the coming weeks.  

The midfielder has departed with the Belgian team for the World Cup in Russia, but the player recently indicated negotiations could take place even when he is busy with the national team.

Dendoncker has been keen on a move to England and it remains to be seen whether fresh interest from Lyon and the potential to play in Europe could change his mind.

A transfer is unlikely to take place until he returns from Belgium’s World Cup campaign.
 