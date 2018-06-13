West Ham Put In Bid For Everton Targeted Ligue 1 Defender, Await Response

West Ham United have put in an official bid for Everton target Issa Diop, but are yet to hear back from the defender's club side Toulouse.
The 21-year-old has long been tipped for big things and has put his potential firmly on display in France's Ligue 1 with Toulouse.
Diop is expected to be the subject of a transfer scrap this summer and has been linked with Sevilla, Everton, Fulham and RB Leipzig.
It is West Ham who are making a big early summer push for Diop's signature and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, have now put in an offer for his services.
The Hammers have offered a fee of between €15m and €20m for Diop.
Toulouse have yet to respond to West Ham's proposal and it remains to be seen what the French side's view will be.
Diop is under contract at Toulouse until the summer of 2020 and further clubs could yet join the race for the young centre-back.