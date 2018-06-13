West Ham Put In Bid For Everton Targeted Ligue 1 Defender, Await Response

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have put in an official bid for Everton target Issa Diop, but are yet to hear back from the defender's club side Toulouse.



The 21-year-old has long been tipped for big things and has put his potential firmly on display in France's Ligue 1 with Toulouse.











Diop is expected to be the subject of a transfer scrap this summer and has been linked with Sevilla, Everton, Fulham and RB Leipzig.



It is West Ham who are making a big early summer push for Diop's signature and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, have now put in an offer for his services.





The Hammers have offered a fee of between €15m and €20m for Diop.