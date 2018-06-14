April Looks Iffy – Chelsea Supporters React To Premier League Fixtures

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to the club discovering their fixtures for the 2018/19 campaign, with an opening day trip to the John Smith's Stadium to play Huddersfield Town.



Stamford Bridge will be welcoming title rivals in the opening month when the Blues face Arsenal in a London derby before closing out August with a trip to St.James Park.











On Boxing Day, the Blues travel to Watford before facing Crystal Palace in their last game of the year at Selhurst Park. The club's fans took to Twitter, stating their opinion on the fixture list.



#MatchWeek 2

Chelsea vs Arsenal #CFC #AFC

I'm cool as a Chelsea fan bcoz it won't be Conte vs Wenger again.

Conte don't know how to beat Wenger's team. Wenger is gone. — Red Rose 💎 (@Roseangel009) June 14, 2018

Seeing Chelsea’s first 5 games, we’ll likely get our first win by September… I’m not a pessimist, it’s just the situation at the club! 😩#CFC — Series Abíọdún࿐ (@Engr_Series) June 14, 2018



The new year begins with Stamford Bridge welcoming the Saints before Newcastle come down for a visit on 12th January. Chelsea fan IG Zoomer is even contemplating postponing his wedding for the year-end clash.

My wedding is on the 29th of December 2018. Ah well I guess I'll have to postpone it #CFC #ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CRYCHE — IG: Zoomer14 (@Zoombario14) June 14, 2018



February will see the Blues facing the defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad with a game against Spurs at the end of the month. Chelsea fans have mainly been positive towards to the released fixtures and are looking forward to a season where they can mount a serious challenge for the title.



Opening 10 games prediction:



Chelsea will beat Huddersfield(a), we will lose against both Arsenal(h) & Newcastle(a).



We will beat Bournemouth(h) & Cardiff(h), Draw against West Ham(a)



Draw against Liverpool(h), beat Southampton(a) and beat United(h)



Lose to Burnely(a)#CFC — Josh Murphy (@Murphs__) June 14, 2018

The last round of fixtures will see the Roman Abramovich owned side facing stiff competition in April with a game against West Ham followed by a trip to Anfield before Burnley come calling. A visit to Old Trafford closes out in what is expected to be a tough month for Chelsea.



A game against 2015/16 champions Leicester City at Stamford Bridge will bring down the curtains on the season with fans hoping for a title celebration in May.



First 5 games look very winnable- Arsenal have a terrible record at The Bridge – April looks a bit iffy but we dont seem to have any real period of horrible fixtures in one go, pretty hopeful we can get a decent start #cfc — Tom Simpson (@DasherTS) June 14, 2018