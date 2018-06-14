XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/06/2018 - 15:29 BST

April Looks Iffy – Chelsea Supporters React To Premier League Fixtures

 




Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to the club discovering their fixtures for the 2018/19 campaign, with an opening day trip to the John Smith's Stadium to play Huddersfield Town.

Stamford Bridge will be welcoming title rivals in the opening month when the Blues face Arsenal in a London derby before closing out August with a trip to St.James Park.




On Boxing Day, the Blues travel to Watford before facing Crystal Palace in their last game of the year at Selhurst Park. The club's fans took to Twitter, stating their opinion on the fixture list.
 

 


The new year begins with Stamford Bridge welcoming the Saints before Newcastle come down for a visit on 12th January. Chelsea fan IG Zoomer is even contemplating postponing his wedding for the year-end clash.

 

 

 


February will see the Blues facing the defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad with a game against Spurs at the end of the month. Chelsea fans have mainly been positive towards to the released fixtures and are looking forward to a season where they can mount a serious challenge for the title.
 

 

The last round of fixtures will see the Roman Abramovich owned side facing stiff competition in April with a game against West Ham followed by a trip to Anfield before Burnley come calling. A visit to Old Trafford closes out in what is expected to be a tough month for Chelsea.

A game against 2015/16 champions Leicester City at Stamford Bridge will bring down the curtains on the season with fans hoping for a title celebration in May.
 

 

 

 

 

 