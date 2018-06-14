Arsenal Could Do Lucas Torreira Medical In Russia

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal could conduct a medical for Lucas Torreira in Russia rather than delay it until after Uruguay’s World Cup campaign ends.



The midfielder has agreed personal terms on a contract with the Gunners and is expected to join the north London side during the ongoing summer transfer window.











Arsenal have also reached an agreement over a fee with Sampdoria and will be forking out a sum of €30m, which is €5m more than his stated release clause in his contract with the Serie A outfit.



The Gunners will be paying the transfer fee over three installments and the club are now looking to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.





And according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the Gunners could look to push through the move and conduct a medical for Torreira in Russia, where he is with the Uruguayan national team.

Arsenal could send their medical team to Uruguay’s World Cup base and get the formalities of the deal done rather than wait until the end of the tournament.



The Gunners are not keen to linger for a few weeks more and could look to secure the midfielder’s signature during the World Cup this month.



Torreira joined Sampdoria from Pescara in 2015 and is considered one of the best young midfielders in Serie A.

