As Good As We Could Get – Liverpool Fans React To Premier League Fixture List

Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield on the opening day of the season after the Premier League announced their fixture list for the 2018/19 season.



Reds fans are relatively positive about the first few weeks of the season before they face Tottenham at their new stadium in September, but concerns have been raised about a difficult set of games during the winter months.











Back to back games against Chelsea in September and October have been noticed by the fans and they will be playing their first Merseyside derby of the season against Everton at Anfield on December, the month where they will also be taking trips to Manchester United and Arsenal.



Why do we ALWAYS get Arsenal the first game of the season ?? #LFCfixtures — Oliver B (@Royal_1944) June 14, 2018

About as good as we could get it really. Away fixtures before each of our group games though which is a pain, but a bigger squad to manage the rotation needed over the xmas period. — Liverpool Room (@LiverpoolRoom) June 14, 2018



Reds fans are happy about their run-in towards the end of the campaign where they will host Wolves on the last day of the season, but admit more rotation of the squad will be needed during the winter months where they will also be juggling with cup and Champions League fixtures.

Fixtures seem ok for next season! Home for the first and last game of the season is fine by me! — B-ry ?? (@Bry_LFC7) June 14, 2018



Liverpool fans have also wondered how they always seem to face Cheslea towards the end of campaigns and believe Tottenham have clearly fixed the Reds' visit for their first game at the new stadium.



Happy with the #LFCfixtures. Decent start and end with Wolves at home.



Christmas period looks difficult though with matches against Arsenal and City. Expecting a lot of rotation during this time. #LFC — The Normal One (@Shai_lfc) June 14, 2018

Liverpool do have busy schedule during the festive period where they will be hosting Newcastle United on Boxing Day and will be visiting Manchester City on New Year's Day.



A Liverpool fan has joked that the Reds would have won the league easily had they got Everton's fixture list.



Decent fixtures list but already dreading the festive period.

29th Dec – Arsenal at home

1st Jan – City away



September & start of October is horrid, too:

Spurs away, Saints home, Chelsea away, City home!



Good start for us. #LFC — Saransh Gehlot (@saransh2703) June 14, 2018

Yet they still maintain these fixtures are random.



Spurs have clearly asked for #LFC for first game in ‘new’ ground.

They someone to turn up — Pete Spencer (@irishpete67) June 14, 2018