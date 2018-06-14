XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/06/2018 - 12:00 BST

As Good As We Could Get – Liverpool Fans React To Premier League Fixture List

 




Liverpool will host West Ham at Anfield on the opening day of the season after the Premier League announced their fixture list for the 2018/19 season.

Reds fans are relatively positive about the first few weeks of the season before they face Tottenham at their new stadium in September, but concerns have been raised about a difficult set of games during the winter months.




Back to back games against Chelsea in September and October have been noticed by the fans and they will be playing their first Merseyside derby of the season against Everton at Anfield on December, the month where they will also be taking trips to Manchester United and Arsenal.
 

 


Reds fans are happy about their run-in towards the end of the campaign where they will host Wolves on the last day of the season, but admit more rotation of the squad will be needed during the winter months where they will also be juggling with cup and Champions League fixtures.

 

 

 


Liverpool fans have also wondered how they always seem to face Cheslea towards the end of campaigns and believe Tottenham have clearly fixed the Reds' visit for their first game at the new stadium.
 

 

Liverpool do have busy schedule during the festive period where they will be hosting Newcastle United on Boxing Day and will be visiting Manchester City on New Year's Day.

A Liverpool fan has joked that the Reds would have won the league easily had they got Everton's fixture list.
 

 

 

 

 

 