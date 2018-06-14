XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2018 - 22:39 BST

Celtic Star Fielding Interest From Belgium and France

 




Celtic star Eboue Kouassi is attracting significant interest, with a host of clubs making enquiries with the Scottish champions about his services.

The midfielder has struggled to make his mark in Glasgow since arriving at Celtic from Russian outfit FK Krasnodar in the winter of 2017.




Question marks have been raised over whether the 20-year-old will still be at Celtic by the time the summer transfer window closes.

And Kouassi looks not to be short of options if he wants to bring his time in Scotland to a close.
 


The midfielder has been the subject of a host of enquiries, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Several French clubs have been in touch with Celtic, with Amiens, Nice and Rennes all having been linked with the midfielder.


Kouassi also has interest from several Belgian clubs.

It remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs are attractive to Kouassi, who has a contract with Celtic until the summer of 2021.
 