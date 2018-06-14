Celtic Star Fielding Interest From Belgium and France

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic star Eboue Kouassi is attracting significant interest, with a host of clubs making enquiries with the Scottish champions about his services.



The midfielder has struggled to make his mark in Glasgow since arriving at Celtic from Russian outfit FK Krasnodar in the winter of 2017.











Question marks have been raised over whether the 20-year-old will still be at Celtic by the time the summer transfer window closes.



And Kouassi looks not to be short of options if he wants to bring his time in Scotland to a close.





The midfielder has been the subject of a host of enquiries, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



Several French clubs have been in touch with Celtic, with Amiens, Nice and Rennes all having been linked with the midfielder.



Kouassi also has interest from several Belgian clubs.



It remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs are attractive to Kouassi, who has a contract with Celtic until the summer of 2021.

