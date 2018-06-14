Chelsea Get Super Agent On Maurizio Sarri Case, In Milan To Push Through Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Super-agent Fali Ramadani has been in Milan to secure the deal that will see Maurizio Sarri become the next Chelsea manager.



Chelsea rekindled their interest in the former Napoli boss earlier this week and talks have progressed, with Sarri claimed to have agreed a three-year deal with the Blues.











The Blues have employed Ramadani, who has long been associated with Chelsea, to carry out the negotiations with Sarri and his representatives over a deal to join the club.



Chelsea are also looking to negotiate with Napoli and are exploring whether the Serie A giants are prepared to accept a compensation fee less than the Italian’s €8m buy-out clause.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Ramadani has arrived in Milan and is looking to finalise the deal that would see Sarri become the next Chelsea manager.

The 55-year-old is expected to hold talks with the former banker’s representatives to iron out the final details and he is also expected to sit down with Napoli.



Chelsea are yet to agree a payoff with Antonio Conte, but it seems they are close to agreeing a deal with the Premier League manager’s replacement.

