06 October 2016

14/06/2018 - 10:51 BST

Chinese Riches Leave Serie A Sides Trailing In Mousa Dembele Chase

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Mousa Dembele is tempted by the financial benefits of a move to China and his Italian suitors are not keen to match the terms offered by a Chinese club.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of next season and he has so far refused to sign a new deal on offer from the north London side.




He has been heavily linked with a move away to Italy, with clubs such as Juventus, Napoli and Inter interested in signing him during the ongoing summer transfer window.

It was claimed on Wednesday that Tottenham have agreed a deal in principle to sell the Belgian to an unknown Chinese club and it seems the midfielder could be moving to China.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Dembele is tempted by the money on offer in China and could agree to move to Asia this summer.  

His agent was in Italy earlier this week and held talks with all his suitors, Juventus, Napoli and Inter, to gauge their interest in signing his client in the coming days and weeks.

Juventus and Inter remain particularly interested in getting their hands on Dembele, but at the moment neither of them are prepared to match the terms on offer from China.

The Italian duo are ready to offer him Champions League football next season and have left the decision to Dembele whether he wants to continue to play at a high level in Europe.
 