Claim From France: Arsenal Fail With Bid For Chelsea Star

Chelsea have turned down an offer from Arsenal for the signature of Brazilian centre-back David Luiz.



Luiz was a bit part player under Antonio Conte last season apart from struggling with fitness issues, leading to speculation over his long term future at the club.











While Conte is unlikely to be Chelsea manager next season, the Brazilian’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain with suggestions that he could join Napoli this summer.



However, it seems the defender has been attracting interest from the Premier League and it has been claimed that Arsenal are interested in taking him to the Emirates.





And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the Gunners have seen a bid turned down for the 31-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they return with a fresh offer.



Arsenal offered €20m for Luiz, but Chelsea knocked back their offer, refusing to sell the centre-back to a London rival at the moment.



The Gunners have not taken any decision on whether to return with a fresh bid but it seems Unai Emery is keen on signing the former Paris Saint-Germain defender.



The Brazilian has a contract until the end of next season with Chelsea.

