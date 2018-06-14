December Great, April Shocking – West Ham Fans React To Premier League Fixtures Announcement

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have been handed out an opening week away game with Liverpool after the Premier League announced their fixtures list for the 2018/19 season.



Manuel Pellegrini's side will play their first home game against Bournemouth, a match sandwiched between tough away fixtures to Liverpool and Arsenal in August.











September will see the Hammers welcoming Manchester United before they host Tottenham Hotspur in late October. Fans though are not happy with the spate of away games on the opening, closing days as well as Boxing Day.



Away first game away Boxing Day away last game off the season thanks @premierleague what a load off crap #WestHam #COYI #WHUFC — Dan Cassidy (@dancassidy87) June 14, 2018

#WHUFC last 5 opening #PremierLeaguefixtures –



2014 – Tottenham (H)

2015 – Arsenal (A)

2016 – Chelsea (A)

2017 – Manchester United (A)

2018 – Liverpool (A)



I get every team plays each other twice and all that, but this is just plain odd. #FIXtureReleaseDay — Mike Cawston (@mikecawston) June 14, 2018



Fans also complained about the tough opening month, although the club has an easier December to look forward to with Southampton on Boxing Day and Burnley to end the year with.

Briefly run through the new #PLfixtures and predicted which months are hardest in a very unscientific way. Potentially we could win every match in Dec and be safe. That's my optimistic column (ahem), but if things go sour, we might need to win both games in May. #coyi #whufc — Nic Scott (@NicCrossLingo) June 14, 2018



Brighton come calling on New Year's Day followed by a visit from Arsenal. Boss Manuel Pellegrini travels to former club Manchester City in late February before welcoming Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez the following week.



#whufc New Coach, New Players with technical abilities, lots to look forward to, so we have Liverpool and our first 6 fixtures are tough but at this point we can't just admit defeat; #TheEnginner will engineer results #COYI — Martin Johnson (@EdwardJames) June 14, 2018

April could potentially be a tough time for Hammers fans with back to back trips to Stamford Bridge followed by a trip to Old Trafford. Leicester provide some home relief for the Hammers before they end the month away at Spurs.



Fixtures against Southampton followed by Watford on the final day close out the season for the London side.

