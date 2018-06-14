XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2018 - 14:53 BST

December Great, April Shocking – West Ham Fans React To Premier League Fixtures Announcement

 




West Ham United have been handed out an opening week away game with Liverpool after the Premier League announced their fixtures list for the 2018/19 season.

Manuel Pellegrini's side will play their first home game against Bournemouth, a match sandwiched between tough away fixtures to Liverpool and Arsenal in August.




September will see the Hammers welcoming Manchester United before they host Tottenham Hotspur in late October. Fans though are not happy with the spate of away games on the opening, closing days as well as Boxing Day.
 

 


Fans also complained about the tough opening month, although the club has an easier December to look forward to with Southampton on Boxing Day and Burnley to end the year with.

 

 

 


Brighton come calling on New Year's Day followed by a visit from Arsenal. Boss Manuel Pellegrini travels to former club Manchester City in late February before welcoming Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez the following week.
 

 

April could potentially be a tough time for Hammers fans with back to back trips to Stamford Bridge followed by a trip to Old Trafford. Leicester provide some home relief for the Hammers before they end the month away at Spurs.

Fixtures against Southampton followed by Watford on the final day close out the season for the London side.
 

 

 

 

 

 