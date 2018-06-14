XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/06/2018 - 15:04 BST

Decently Rough – Tottenham Hotspur Fans React To Premier League Fixtures

 




Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a tricky opening fixture away at Newcastle after the Premier League announced their fixtures for the 2018/19 season.

Mauricio Pochettino's will play their opening home game at Wembley against Fulham before facing Manchester United at Old Trafford in the opening month.




A mid-September fixture against title challengers Liverpool will also be the opening game at the new Tottenham Stadium although the lack of home games, with only four until November, hasn't gone unnoticed.
 

 


December will see Spurs playing mostly at home with a Boxing Day game against Bournemouth as they host Wolves to finish off the year. Fans though are nervous with Twitter user Haaris calling the opening half of the season a 'decently rough schedule'.

 

 

 


The new year will see the north London side travel to Cardiff before they welcome Manchester United to their new stadium. Back to back away fixtures against Burnley and Chelsea are followed by a visit from Arsenal in a tough late February and early March phase for the club.
 

 

The closing few matches will see the club face Huddersfield in April before visiting the defending champions Manchester City, with a visit from the Hammers the last fixture of the month.

Bournemouth who finished 12th last season will be the penultimate game for Mauricio Pochettino's men before they welcome Everton in the final fixture of the season.
 

 

 

 

 

 