Decently Rough – Tottenham Hotspur Fans React To Premier League Fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a tricky opening fixture away at Newcastle after the Premier League announced their fixtures for the 2018/19 season.



Mauricio Pochettino's will play their opening home game at Wembley against Fulham before facing Manchester United at Old Trafford in the opening month.











A mid-September fixture against title challengers Liverpool will also be the opening game at the new Tottenham Stadium although the lack of home games, with only four until November, hasn't gone unnoticed.



Away to Newcastle again bloody he'll you'd think it was fixed or something!! #THFC pic.twitter.com/i7YNflmGDK — Ton Kacj (@SpirituallySpur) June 14, 2018

Just noticed …. 2 home games in 2 months , who picked this ???? #thfc — SirCraigGeest (@thegreatgeesty) June 14, 2018



December will see Spurs playing mostly at home with a Boxing Day game against Bournemouth as they host Wolves to finish off the year. Fans though are nervous with Twitter user Haaris calling the opening half of the season a 'decently rough schedule'.

Wow we have a decently rough schedule from October – December:



Oct 20: West Ham (A)

Oct 27: Man City (H)

Nov 3: Wolves (A)

Nov 10: Crystal Palace (A)

Nov 24: Chelsea (H)

Dec 1: Arsenal (A)

Dec 5: Southampton (H)

Dec 8: Leicester (A)

Dec 15: Burnley (H)#COYS #THFC — Haaris (@ManLikeHaaris) June 14, 2018



The new year will see the north London side travel to Cardiff before they welcome Manchester United to their new stadium. Back to back away fixtures against Burnley and Chelsea are followed by a visit from Arsenal in a tough late February and early March phase for the club.



Toughest stretches for Tottenham 2018/19:



24 Nov – Chelsea

27 Nov – CL Group match

1 Dec – at Arsenal



27 Feb – at Chelsea

2 Mar – Arsenal

6 Mar – potential CL Ro16 match#THFC #UCL — Kevin DeVries (@Kevrov) June 14, 2018

The closing few matches will see the club face Huddersfield in April before visiting the defending champions Manchester City, with a visit from the Hammers the last fixture of the month.



Bournemouth who finished 12th last season will be the penultimate game for Mauricio Pochettino's men before they welcome Everton in the final fixture of the season.



At least we'll get a Wembley AND a White Hart Lane shaped key ring in our season ticket packs this season #THFC #BOGOF — Leon Palmer (@Leon3576) June 14, 2018