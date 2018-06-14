XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/06/2018 - 17:52 BST

Forget Brazil, We’ve Come Long Way – England Star Danny Welbeck

 




England forward Danny Welbeck is of the opinion that the Three Lions have come a long way since their disastrous World Cup campaign four years ago in Brazil.

The Three Lions failed to navigate out of the group stage last time around in 2014, under Roy Hodgson, as they did not manage even a single win in their three matches.




Gareth Southgate has named a young and inexperienced squad for the World Cup, but expectations have been raised and England fans are hoping for a good tournament.

Welbeck feels that the poor showing in Brazil has made the team more hungry for success and also says that it is important to forget the past and move on.
 


The 27-year-old is full of hope and optimism going into the mega-event and is focusing solely on winning the trophy this time in Russia.

The Arsenal forward was quoted as saying by the Press Association: "It makes you hungry, but I don't think you need the extra motivation going into a World Cup.

"I think it's important not to dwell on the past.

"Obviously we know that wasn't good enough and since then the team, the squad, has come on such a long way.

"We look forward to it with hope and optimism and focus on the World Cup positively."

England have been drawn in Group G and they start their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday.

 