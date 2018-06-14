Heating Up – Three More Clubs Enter Race For Leicester and Newcastle Target Stefano Sturaro

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City could have even more competition from clubs across Europe in their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro, who is also a Newcastle United target.



The 25-year-old midfielder was a bit part player at Juventus last season and the Italian champions are prepared to consider offers to sell him during the summer transfer window.











Newcastle have been linked with an interest in Sturaro, but Leicester have been the ones who have made the first concrete move for him by tabling a bid with Juventus.



Their offer of €13m is short of Juventus’ asking price of €20m and the Foxes could be forced to compete with a few more clubs in order to take the midfielder to England.





Genoa have already shown interest in the Italian and according to Italian daily Corriere della Serra, clubs such as Valencia, Real Betis and Sevilla are also considering nabbing the Juventus midfield man.

Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberg have also been credited with having an interest in the 25-year-old Italian.



His agent has also indicated that Juventus are unlikely to sell the player if their financial demands are not met.



Sturaro has a contract until 2021 with the Italian champions.

