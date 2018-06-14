He’s Close To Real Madrid – Serie A President Delivers Blow To Chelsea And Liverpool Transfer Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma president James Pallotta has confirmed that Real Madrid are closing in on a transfer for Chelsea and Liverpool linked goalkeeper Alisson.



Real Madrid have lit up a fire behind their pursuit of the Brazilian goalkeeper and are looking to get the deal over the line before the Selecao take to the pitch for their first game in the World Cup on Sunday.











Alisson’s representatives have opened talks with Real Madrid after getting authorisation from Roma and the European champions have also been in advanced negotiations with the Serie A giants.



The goalkeeper has also been on Chelsea and Liverpool’s radar, but it seems Real Madrid are set to win the race for the 25-year-old in the coming days for a fee of more than €70m.





And Roma president Pallotta conceded that the goalkeeper is indeed closing in on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.



Asked if Napoli have any chance of signing Alisson, the Roma supremo told areanapoli.it: “No, [Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis doesn’t want to spend all his money.



“€78m is needed and he’s close to joining Real Madrid.”



Real Madrid are hopeful of concluding the negotiations and confirming Alisson as their player before Sunday.

