Honestly We Did Not Discuss Chelsea – Agent of Juventus Star Linked With Blues Move

The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani insists that Chelsea were not on the agenda when he met with Bianconeri officials on Thursday.



Rugani has been linked with Chelsea amid suggestions that Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to be appointed Blues boss this summer, wants him at Stamford Bridge.











And when Rugani's agent went into a meeting with Juventus it was instantly assumed that Chelsea's interest would be on the agenda.



But Davide Torchia insists that he did not speak about the Blues and simply discussed the next step for his client's development along with Juventus' assessment of his progress so far.





He said on Sportitalia's Mercato programme: "It [the meeting] had been planned for some time.



"We talked about football, how the player can improve, if he did well this year, what he can still improve compared to their standard.



"I can assure you that we did not talk about Chelsea", Torchia added.



Rugani, 23, made 22 appearances in Serie A for Juventus last season, but only clocked up 110 minutes of action across the course of the club's Champions League campaign.



He continues to be highly rated in Turin though and is considered essential by Juventus to the club's future.

