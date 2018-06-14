I Like Sound Of It – Rangers Loanee Can’t Wait To Get Going

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackpool's new loan signing Joe Dodoo says he likes the sound of what the club have in store for him after he joined from Scottish giants Rangers.



The 22-year-old, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic, is surplus to requirements at Rangers.











Dodoo, who began his career at Leicester City, joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers in 2016, but struggled to make his mark and could not find favour under Pedro Caixinha or Graeme Murty.



The forward, who has already spoken to Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer, said that he likes the ambition of the manager and is ready to get started with his new club.





The youngster told Blackpool's official website: “I’m delighted to be here.



"I spoke to the manager and he told me what he’s trying to achieve this season and I like the sound of it.