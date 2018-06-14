XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/06/2018 - 11:34 BST

Jose Mourinho’s Fault – Man Utd Fans React To Anthony Martial Wanting To Leave

 




Manchester United fans have been left split on Anthony Martial after the player's agent admitted his client wants to quit Old Trafford.

The Frenchman, who arrived in an initial £36m transfer in September 2015, made 45 appearances and scored eleven goals last season, with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez limiting his opportunities at the club.




Martial's agent Phillipe Lamboley has stated Martial's desire to be a 'well-considered decision'. Twitter user, The Man Utd Way blamed the club for 'signing players for commercial reasons', but KT pointed out cross-town rivals Manchester City's plethora of superstars and their 'great mentality', adding 'No player is bigger than the club'.
 

 


Invincible CA(SA) put the blame squarely on manager Jose Mourinho for destroying the team bond, claiming he did the same at Chelsea.

 

 

 


Red Devil, Dinesh, asked the fans to keep supporting the club and trust their decisions. He also requested other fans not to be disrespectful to the club.
 

 

Benny voiced his support for Martial and said he would have done the same if he was an 'attacking-minded player handcuffed by Mou’s backwards tactics'.

Rohit though begged to differ, questioning, the player's attitude. He said players are always benched, what is more important is 'the way they respond' to it. Vincent Maina on the other hand is hoping Manchester United can replace Martial with Gareth Bale.
 

 

 

 

 

 