Jose Mourinho’s Fault – Man Utd Fans React To Anthony Martial Wanting To Leave

Manchester United fans have been left split on Anthony Martial after the player's agent admitted his client wants to quit Old Trafford.



The Frenchman, who arrived in an initial £36m transfer in September 2015, made 45 appearances and scored eleven goals last season, with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez limiting his opportunities at the club.











Martial's agent Phillipe Lamboley has stated Martial's desire to be a 'well-considered decision'. Twitter user, The Man Utd Way blamed the club for 'signing players for commercial reasons', but KT pointed out cross-town rivals Manchester City's plethora of superstars and their 'great mentality', adding 'No player is bigger than the club'.



Our club signed a 29 year old Alexis Sanchez & ruined the blossoming form of Anthony Martial. In great form when he signed, now on the brink of leaving. We really need to shake this “signing players for commercial reasons” movement & focus on hugely talented potential stars. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 13, 2018

City have Sterling, Bernardo Silver, Sané and still want to sign Mahrez. United fans blaming Sanchez for Martial dip in form is a disgrace. Top class players with great mentality don't embrace competition and Martial is none. No player is bigger than the club. #GGMU#MUFC — #KT (@kt_manuel) June 14, 2018



Invincible CA(SA) put the blame squarely on manager Jose Mourinho for destroying the team bond, claiming he did the same at Chelsea.

I always knew Mourinho comes with that division in a team..distroys the bond then leaves…Chelsea lost their doctor because of him.. He then left..let alone the quality he let go of..he's now their rival and busy due stroying our club..#mufc — invincible CA(SA) (@TphendaneP) June 14, 2018



Red Devil, Dinesh, asked the fans to keep supporting the club and trust their decisions. He also requested other fans not to be disrespectful to the club.



We have lost many great players who have contributed more to club than martial. So club and fans moved forward quickly. In case if we lose martial though, stop mourning doing disrespectful things and support the club. Trust club's decisions. #Mufc — Dinesh MUFC (@deena0509) June 14, 2018

Benny voiced his support for Martial and said he would have done the same if he was an 'attacking-minded player handcuffed by Mou’s backwards tactics'.



Rohit though begged to differ, questioning, the player's attitude. He said players are always benched, what is more important is 'the way they respond' to it. Vincent Maina on the other hand is hoping Manchester United can replace Martial with Gareth Bale.



I don’t blame Anthony Martial for wanting to leave #MUFC one bit. If I was a strictly attacking-minded player handcuffed by Mou’s backwards tactics I’d hate it there too. — Benny (@BenDHickman) June 14, 2018

The only problem I have is Martial should not have chosen to leave – that’s weak.. that’s sulking..

He should have proved a point.. Players are benched all the time – the way they respond is important.. He is here now for 3 seasons.. #martial #mufc — Rohit_Tweets (@rrohit555) June 14, 2018