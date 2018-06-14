Juventus Won’t Sell – Agent of Leicester and Newcastle Target

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Leicester City and Newcastle United target Stefano Sturaro has indicated that Juventus will only sell his client for big money.



The midfielder was a bit part player at Juventus last season and the Italian champions are said to be considering offers for him in the ongoing transfer window.











Newcastle have been interested in taking him to England, but Leicester have fired the first shot from the Premier League by reportedly tabling a €13m bid for him this summer.



Genoa are believed to be keen to keep Sturaro in Serie A, but Carlo Volpi, the midfielder’s agent, claimed that the Italian club are yet to contact him about possibly signing his client.





He also insisted that Juventus do not want to sell Sturaro and clearly indicated that interested clubs will have to offer big money to sign the midfielder from the Italian champions.



Volpi told Soccernews24.it: “I have never had any contact from Genoa, at least for now.



“Juventus have no intention of selling Stefano.



“And to buy him other clubs would have to invest a fairly large sum.”



Sturaro, who Juventus value at €20m, is reportedly preferring a move to the Premier League this summer.

