XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2018 - 12:47 BST

Juventus Won’t Sell – Agent of Leicester and Newcastle Target

 




The agent of Leicester City and Newcastle United target Stefano Sturaro has indicated that Juventus will only sell his client for big money.

The midfielder was a bit part player at Juventus last season and the Italian champions are said to be considering offers for him in the ongoing transfer window.




Newcastle have been interested in taking him to England, but Leicester have fired the first shot from the Premier League by reportedly tabling a €13m bid for him this summer.

Genoa are believed to be keen to keep Sturaro in Serie A, but Carlo Volpi, the midfielder’s agent, claimed that the Italian club are yet to contact him about possibly signing his client.
 


He also insisted that Juventus do not want to sell Sturaro and clearly indicated that interested clubs will have to offer big money to sign the midfielder from the Italian champions.


Volpi told Soccernews24.it: “I have never had any contact from Genoa, at least for now.

“Juventus have no intention of selling Stefano.

“And to buy him other clubs would have to invest a fairly large sum.”

Sturaro, who Juventus value at €20m, is reportedly preferring a move to the Premier League this summer.
 