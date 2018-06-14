Juventus Worry About What Good World Cup Could Do For Chelsea and Man Utd Target’s Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are looking to push through a move for Manchester United and Chelsea linked midfielder Aleksandr Golovin as they are concerned his transfer price could go through the roof if he has a good World Cup.



The 22-year-old Russian midfielder is expected to leave CSKA Moscow this summer as he is not short of admirers amongst a host of top clubs.











Jose Mourinho is said to have scouted the midfielder with a view to taking him to Manchester United and even Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the young CSKA Moscow midfield schemer.



However, Juventus are the ones who are putting in all the legwork to land Golovin and the midfielder has green lit a proposed transfer to the Italian champions.





The Bianconeri are looking to get a deal over the line as soon as possible, as according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are worried his transfer price could soar if he performs well for Russia in the World Cup.

CSKA Moscow are believed to be asking for a fee of around €25m, but for the moment the Italian champions are only willing to offer a sum of around €18m this summer.



Juventus are working behind the scenes with CSKA Moscow to convince them to bring their asking price down to a more acceptable figure for both clubs.



They are aware CSKA Moscow could ask for a lot more money if Golovin shines in Russia’s home World Cup.

