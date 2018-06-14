XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2018 - 16:03 BST

Leeds United Legend Reveals Reason For Selling Club

 




Leeds United legend Tony Yeboah has conceded that poor refereeing standards and corruption led to his decision to sell his club Yegoala FC in his native Ghana.

The former Leeds man sold his dream project after just one season in the west African country in 2014 and the ex-striker admits that he felt disillusioned in football administration.




He indicated that referees in Ghana were officiating in an unfair manner and admits that some of his players told him that the officials were asking for bribes in favour of decisions during the game.

Yeboah decided against indulging in malpractice, but conceded that he had to leave the game as he could have been charged with false corruption allegations later.
 


"I once told a referee in an away game to officiate fairly but to my surprise, he asked if I was a novice in Ghana league", Yeboah is quoted by Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM.


"Some of my players used to come to inform me about referees complaint for bribes so that we will continue to be in the league.

"But I told the players to play with their strength.

"If I didn't quit, I would have fallen victim of bribery allegations.”

Considered a legend at Leeds, Yeboah scored 27 goals in 51 appearances for the club during his brief stay at Elland Road.

He retired from football in 2002 following a spell at Qatari club Al Gharafa.
 