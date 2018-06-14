Leicester City and Newcastle United Receive Stefano Sturaro Signing Hopes Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and Leicester City target Stefano Sturaro would prefer a move to England despite interest from Italian clubs, it has been claimed.



The 25-year-old was a bit part player at Juventus last season and the Italian champions are prepared to listen to offers for the midfielder during the ongoing window.











Genoa are interested in signing the Italian and Sturaro has been receptive to the overtures from the Serie A club, but they are facing serious competition for his signature.



Rafael Benitez has been linked with an interest in taking him to Newcastle, but Leicester have reportedly tabled a €13m offer for the Juventus midfielder.





And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder would prefer a move to the Premier League over staying in Serie A this summer.

Sturaro is believed to be keen on having a new experience and is interested in a move to the Premier League, following the official bid from the Foxes this summer.



Juventus value him at €20m, leaving room for Newcastle to enter the bidding and Leicester to revise their offer.

