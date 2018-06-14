XRegister
06 October 2016

14/06/2018 - 23:38 BST

Length of Marcelo Bielsa’s Contract at Leeds United Revealed

 




The length of contract that Marcelo Bielsa has signed at Leeds United has been revealed.

Bielsa has agreed to become Leeds' new head coach and is scheduled to travel to England late next week with a member of his backroom team.




It has been unclear for exactly how long Bielsa's contract at Elland Road will run for.

But, according to Sky Italia, Bielsa has signed a deal which will keep him as Leeds head coach until the summer of 2020.
 


It is not yet clear how much the Argentine will earn at the Championship club, but it has been claimed it will be over £2m per year.

Landing Bielsa is a big coup for Leeds and the Argentine will be expected to lead the Whites up to the Premier League, where they have not played since 2004.


The Whites were involved in lengthy negotiations with Bielsa and kept backup options in their mind in the event no deal could be done.

But the Yorkshire giants have landed the legendary Argentine and he will be at the club to take pre-season training when the players report back for duty on 25th June.
 