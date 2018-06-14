Leverkusen Indicate Towards Exit of Arsenal Target Bend Leno By Looking at Liverpool Linked Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen are considering making a move for Liverpool linked goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as Arsenal target Bernd Leno moves closer to the exit door.



Leno has emerged as Arsenal’s top goalkeeping target for the summer transfer window and the Gunners have been tipped to sign him in the coming weeks.











Leverkusen have already signed Lukas Hradecky on a free transfer in anticipation of the German goalkeeper’s departure, but it seems the club want to sign one more shot-stopper.



And it has been claimed that the Bundesliga outfit’s eyes have wandered towards Italy for a solution this summer.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Leverkusen are considering making a move for Lazio goalkeeper Strakosha as part of the summer window plans for their squad.



They want one more custodian in their ranks and the German club are believed to be preparing an offer of around €30m for the Albanian international.



Strakosha had an impressive last season at Lazio and his performances have bene picked up by a few clubs in Europe, which include Premier League giants Liverpool.



Lazio were not considering selling the goalkeeper this summer, but a big money offer could change their plans for the window.

