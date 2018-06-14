Manchester United Face Considerable Competition For Philipp Max

Follow @insidefutbol





The race is heating up for Manchester United target Philipp Max, who is wanted by a host of clubs.



Max has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga for FC Augsburg and the 24-year-old made 33 appearances in the German top flight last season.











He showed his attack-minded ability by chipping in with 13 assists for his team-mates and his displays did not go unnoticed, either at home or abroad.



Manchester United have been linked with Max, but many more clubs than just the Red Devils are keen on the German.





According to German magazine Kicker, clubs from Spain, Italy and the Bundesliga are interested in Max.



It is claimed that Augsburg could be looking at a €40m fee for the defender.