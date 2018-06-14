XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/06/2018 - 23:04 BST

Marcelo Bielsa To Sign Leeds United Contract Tonight, Will Become Head Coach

 




Marcelo Bielsa will sign a contract to take over as Leeds United head coach this evening, it has been claimed.

Leeds have been locked in talks with the legendary Argentine tactician and although their financial package has been accepted by Bielsa, he has been looking for guarantees over his authority at the club.




Bielsa, who is in Argentina, made amendments to a proposed contract he received from Leeds and it appears the Whites have accepted his demands.

The Argentine tactician will sign the contract this evening, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


And as such, Bielsa will become Leeds' new head coach, succeeding Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked at the start of the month.

He is expected to be granted a work permit by the Football Association as he settles into his role at Elland Road.


Leeds have been holding off making new signings until Bielsa took the job and may now press the accelerator on several players on their radar.

Bielsa will be expected to hit the ground running at Leeds and power the club to a promotion push in the Championship next term.
 