Marcelo Bielsa To Travel To UK Late Next Week After Accepting Leeds United Job

Marcelo Bielsa will travel to England late next week to assume his role as Leeds United head coach.



The legendary Argentine coach has agreed a contract with the Whites after over a week of detailed negotiations going back and forth between England and Argentina.











He is to become Leeds' new head coach, succeeding Paul Heckingbottom in the role, with the former Barnsley boss sacked by the Whites at the start of this month.



Bielsa will travel to England late next week, according to BBC Radio Leeds, and will arrive with a member of his backroom team.





He will as such be in place for the start of pre-season on 25th June as the Leeds players return to the club following their summer break.



Bielsa will look to put them through their paces as he looks for Leeds to hit the new season in form and get up and running quickly.



It is not yet clear what length of contract Bielsa has signed and how much Leeds will pay him.



Bielsa earned around £8m per year in his previous job as coach of French Ligue 1 club Lille.

