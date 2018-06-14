Napoli In No Rush To Agree Deal For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are prepared to wait until the end of the World Cup to resume talks with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele.



The midfielder’s contract with Tottenham runs out at the end of next season and he has so far refused to sign a new deal with the north London side.











Tottenham are prepared to cash in on him this summer and are claimed to have agreed a deal in principle to sell him to an unknown Chinese club, despite huge interest in the player from Italy.



His agent held talks with Inter, Juventus and Napoli earlier this week, but none of the Serie A clubs are prepared to match the terms on offer from China.





Napoli have made their contract offer to Dembele’s agent and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are ready to wait until after the end of the World Cup to further discuss the possibility of signing him.

The midfielder is believed to be tempted at the money on offer in China, but he is unlikely to make any decision before the end of Belgium’s World Cup campaign.



The Serie A giants are prepared to show more patience and look to wait until the summer extravaganza is offer before moving into advanced negotiations with Dembele.



Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be keen on adding the Belgian midfielder to his Napoli squad.

