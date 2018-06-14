Napoli President Promises Carlo Ancelotti Chelsea and Man Utd Target Won’t Be Sold

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has promised Carlo Ancelotti that centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly will not be sold, despite offers from Chelsea and Manchester United being tipped to arrive.



The defender has become a rock for Napoli and Ancelotti is desperate to keep hold of him as he looks to plot another title challenge for the Azzurri.











De Laurentiis has guaranteed Ancelotti that Koulibaly will not be sold, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport.



But bids are still expected to arrive for the Senegal international.





Chelsea and Manchester United are claimed to be keen on the defender and are being tipped to make big bids for his services this summer.



But De Laurentiis is expected to stand firm as he makes sure Ancelotti can call upon the centre-back next season.



Koulibaly is currently at the World Cup in Russia as part of the Senegal squad.



And good performances in the tournament could make the 26-year-old an even more in-demand player.

