XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2018 - 22:58 BST

Napoli President Promises Carlo Ancelotti Chelsea and Man Utd Target Won’t Be Sold

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has promised Carlo Ancelotti that centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly will not be sold, despite offers from Chelsea and Manchester United being tipped to arrive.

The defender has become a rock for Napoli and Ancelotti is desperate to keep hold of him as he looks to plot another title challenge for the Azzurri.




De Laurentiis has guaranteed Ancelotti that Koulibaly will not be sold, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport.

But bids are still expected to arrive for the Senegal international.
 


Chelsea and Manchester United are claimed to be keen on the defender and are being tipped to make big bids for his services this summer.

But De Laurentiis is expected to stand firm as he makes sure Ancelotti can call upon the centre-back next season.


Koulibaly is currently at the World Cup in Russia as part of the Senegal squad.

And good performances in the tournament could make the 26-year-old an even more in-demand player.
 