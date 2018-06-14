XRegister
X
06 October 2016

14/06/2018 - 11:17 BST

Newcastle United Star Happy With Proposal From Spanish Club

 




Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino is happy with the offer he has received from Real Sociedad this summer, but he is also generating interest from Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis.

The 21-year-old Spaniard lost his place in the starting eleven towards the end of last season and is believed to be keen on returning to his homeland during the ongoing window.




Newcastle could consider offers for Merino, but the club have not made it explicitly clear that they are prepared to sell the player this summer.

He has been generating healthy interest from clubs in Spain and it has been claimed that he is particularly enthused about the prospect of joining one particular club.
 


According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Merino is pleased with the proposal he has on his table from Real Sociedad and is seriously considering moving to the Anoeta.  

Personal terms have not been agreed between the player and the club, but for the moment Real Sociedad have the lead in the chase to land Merino from the Premier League outfit.

Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis are also interested in signing Merino and are hopeful of holding talks with his representatives in the coming days and weeks.

Real Sociedad are expected to approach Newcastle to sign Merino, but negotiations between the two clubs are expected to be difficult and could drag on for some time.
 