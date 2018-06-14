Play Victor Lindelof Alongside This Player – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United winger Bojan Djordjic has expressed his desire to see more of Victor Lindelof alongside Eric Bailly in central defence.



Lindelof was heavily criticised for his mistake which saw Manchester United lose 2-1 to Huddersfield last year. The Swede, after a long kick from goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, didn't adjust his feet and somehow missed his header, which allowed Laurent Depoitre to add a second after Aaron Mooy had given Huddersfield the lead in the 28-minute mark.











But the Swede came back strongly in national colours against Italy and helped his team progress to the World Cup by keeping clean sheets in both legs.



Djordjic has stated that he would like Lindelof to do well because he is a fellow Swede and feels that if he is paired at the back with Bailly it would help him develop himself to a great extent.





The 36-year-old told the club's official website: "I think he progressed and he still needs time. It is a tough task at United and, of course, I want him to do well because he is my fellow countryman.



"For me, a big part of his development is having a leader alongside him.



"At Benfica, he had Luisao and with Sweden, he has the captain, [Anders] Granqvist.



"I would love to see him with Eric Bailly at United.



"That combination would help his progress, massively."



Lindelof featured in 29 games for the Red Devils last season and will be hoping to cement his place in the team next season under Jose Mourinho.

