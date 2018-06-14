Real Madrid To Sit Down With Roma On Friday To Agree Deal For Liverpool Target Alisson

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid will officially kick off talks with Roma on Friday to reach an agreement on a fee for Liverpool target Alisson.



The goalkeeper is hot property in the transfer market this summer and Jurgen Klopp has been keen to take him to Anfield.











But Real Madrid, who Alisson is claimed to want to join, are in pole position and have already opened talks with the player's representatives to agree a personal term package.



They are not expecting any hurdles, but still have to agree a fee with Roma.





The talks will get under way on Friday, according to Sky Italia.



Real Madrid, who do not want to pay more than €60m plus €10m in bonuses, are due to start the bidding with an opening offer of €50m.



Roma's position is that they want to earn €100m from Alisson's sale, but the Italian giants are aware they are in a tricky position if the goalkeeper demands a move to the Bernabeu.

