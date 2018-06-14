XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/06/2018 - 22:27 BST

Real Madrid To Sit Down With Roma On Friday To Agree Deal For Liverpool Target Alisson

 




Real Madrid will officially kick off talks with Roma on Friday to reach an agreement on a fee for Liverpool target Alisson.

The goalkeeper is hot property in the transfer market this summer and Jurgen Klopp has been keen to take him to Anfield.




But Real Madrid, who Alisson is claimed to want to join, are in pole position and have already opened talks with the player's representatives to agree a personal term package.

They are not expecting any hurdles, but still have to agree a fee with Roma.
 


The talks will get under way on Friday, according to Sky Italia.

Real Madrid, who do not want to pay more than €60m plus €10m in bonuses, are due to start the bidding with an opening offer of €50m.


Roma's position is that they want to earn €100m from Alisson's sale, but the Italian giants are aware they are in a tricky position if the goalkeeper demands a move to the Bernabeu.
 