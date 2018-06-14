XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/06/2018 - 14:46 BST

Roma Authorise Alisson’s Entourage To Conduct Talks With Real Madrid

 




Roma have given their permission to the representatives of Liverpool and Chelsea goalkeeping target Alisson to conduct negotiations with Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper has emerged as Real Madrid’s number one goalkeeping target for the summer and the club are looking to do a lightening deal to sign him before he takes to the pitch for Brazil on Sunday.




The European champions are concerned that his price could shoot up because of the World Cup and with Chelsea and Liverpool interested, they are keen to get a deal over the line.

And it seems Roma are now prepared to lose the goalkeeper this summer as according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, they have given the go ahead to Alisson’s agents to open talks with Real Madrid.
 


The European champions will look to understand the margins of a deal for Alisson for whom Roma want a fee of around €70m before they agree to sell him this summer.


Real Madrid will also look to thrash out personal terms with the player’s representatives and make rapid progress in negotiations over the next few days.

With only a few days left for Brazil’s opening game on Sunday, Real Madrid are in a race against time to sign Alisson before the weekend.

But it seems there is a willingness in all parties concerned to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.
 