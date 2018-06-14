Southampton Star Offered To Ligue 1 Giants As Agents Look For Escape Route

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal has been offered to French giants Marseille on an initial loan deal this summer.



The 26-year-old winger lost his place in the Southampton team towards the end of last season and Mark Hughes is prepared to let the player go in the ongoing window.











Boufal has also been keen to leave the south coast club and his agents have been conducting talks to assess interest in their client this summer.



A number of French clubs have been linked with having an interest in Boufal and it has been claimed that the winger has been offered to be one of the giants of Ligue 1.





According to French daily Le Parisien, the Southampton winger has been offered to Marseille on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent at a later date.

The former Lille winger, who started his career in France, is keen to return to French football and is looking to secure a move to one of the established teams, such as Marseille.



The Ligue 1 giants are yet to provide any indication whether they are interested in signing the winger from Southampton this summer.



Saint-Etienne and Rennes have also been keen on getting their hands on Boufal.

