They Could Do It – Jose Mourinho With Warm Words For England’s World Cup Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho feels that England have a squad that are capable of winning the World Cup in Russia.



England boss Gareth Southgate has named a young squad for the World Cup, but there are hopes that the Three Lions could spring a surprise.











The Three Lions, who failed to make it past the group stage four years ago in Brazil, have only three players aged above 30 and will be led by in-form Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.



Mourinho believes that England have the perfect combination of young and experienced players going into the World Cup.



The 55-year-old also says that the squad have the right amount of experience to lift the trophy as they play in the Premier League and also have Champions League experience.





The Portuguese manager told Russia Today: “England have a good group of young, experienced players.



"All of them play in the best domestic competition in the world; and have experience of playing in the Champions League.



"So yes, I think they can do it.”



England, who will be looking for an improved group stage performance this time around in Russia, have been drawn in Group G.



They play their World Cup opener on Monday night against Tunisia.

