We’ll Win First Eight Games – Manchester United Fans React To Premier League Fixtures

Manchester United have been handed an opening week home game against Leicester City at Old Trafford after the Premier League announced their fixtures list for the 2018/19 season, leaving fans reacting to the news.



Jose Mourinho's side will be facing Tottenham Hotspur in the opening month at home and have games against mid-table sides ahead of their first tough away trip to Chelsea in October. They will be hosting Huddersfield on Boxing Day before travelling to Newcastle United on New Year's Day.











Manchester United fans have reacted positively to the announcement of the fixtures and believe their side have been handed a boost in their bid to win the Premier League this season with a comfortable looking start and end to the campaign.



Good set of fixtures to start with and our run in is good too. #MUFC — Aidan Stephenson (@MelvinS7ven) June 14, 2018

Wow look at the fixtures between End of November & 1 Jan 209. #mufc Im sure there is Champions League & League Cup fixtures played also during them weeks. https://t.co/QJobRSVx0h — uglybear (@UglyBear_) June 14, 2018



Red Devils fans have stressed the importance of a swift start to the campaign in order to keep up with Pep Guadiola's champion Manchester City side.

Pretty happy with #MUFC’s opening fixtures. — ॐ VigneshOneNOnly ॐ (@VigneshOneNOnly) June 14, 2018



Some have predicted a long unbeaten start to the campaign for Manchester United and believe Mourinho's men need to hit the ground running if they have wrestle away the title from local rivals Manchester City next season.





Premier League fixtures announced. That's an easy start to the season. Chelsea away will be first defeat of the season. We are winning first 8 games. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2WKejSGVMs — 50 Shades. (@irxxad) June 14, 2018

It has also been noted that Manchester United are not playing any of the big guns during the notoriously busy holiday fixtures, which many believe could be an advantage for them in the second half of the campaign.



Manchester United have an away trip to Huddersfield for the penultimate game of the campaign and will host newly promoted Cardiff City on the last day of the season.



#MUFC fixtures are fairly reasonable!!No away game against a rival till October,no big game over Xmas and an okay run in!! Take that all day long — Stephen Jones (@SnowySteve5) June 14, 2018

EPL fixtures are out and again this year it favours #MUFC greatly, we can win the title.



1st 7games highly possible 21pts.



Christmas fixtures a rotated squad can get maximum points.



Last 7games of the season have only 1 of the big6 teams — chelsea.



We can win this — Nwaneri Azubuike (@NwaneriAzubuike) June 14, 2018