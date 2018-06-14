XRegister
14/06/2018 - 11:45 BST

We’ll Win First Eight Games – Manchester United Fans React To Premier League Fixtures

 




Manchester United have been handed an opening week home game against Leicester City at Old Trafford after the Premier League announced their fixtures list for the 2018/19 season, leaving fans reacting to the news.

Jose Mourinho's side will be facing Tottenham Hotspur in the opening month at home and have games against mid-table sides ahead of their first tough away trip to Chelsea in October. They will be hosting Huddersfield on Boxing Day before travelling to Newcastle United on New Year's Day.




Manchester United fans have reacted positively to the announcement of the fixtures and believe their side have been handed a boost in their bid to win the Premier League this season with a comfortable looking start and end to the campaign.
 

 


Red Devils fans have stressed the importance of a swift start to the campaign in order to keep up with Pep Guadiola's champion Manchester City side.

 

 

 


Some have predicted a long unbeaten start to the campaign for Manchester United and believe Mourinho's men need to hit the ground running if they have wrestle away the title from local rivals Manchester City next season.

 

 

It has also been noted that Manchester United are not playing any of the big guns during the notoriously busy holiday fixtures, which many believe could be an advantage for them in the second half of the campaign.

Manchester United have an away trip to Huddersfield for the penultimate game of the campaign and will host newly promoted Cardiff City on the last day of the season.
 

 

 

 

 

 