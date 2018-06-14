We’re Convinced Newcastle Will Accept – Agent of Magpies Star Expecting Move To Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Celtic target Chancel Mbemba is expecting his client to seal a move from Newcastle United to FC Porto soon.



Mbemba has long been tipped to leave St. James' Park this summer, with clubs in his native Belgium keen, while Celtic have been linked with wanting to take him to Parkhead.











But it is Porto who are on the brink of signing Mbemba, with the player's agent revealing his client has given the green light to the move and the Portuguese giants are now in talks with Newcastle.



"Negotiations are now happening between the two clubs", Fabio Baglio told Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol.





"We were in Porto this week and the player has agreed a deal for four years", he explained.



"This week there will be a response from Newcastle to FC Porto's proposal.



"We are convinced that everything will be settled."



Porto's offer is understood to be higher than the €4m put on the table by Anderlecht for the defender.



Newcastle signed the defender from Anderlecht in 2015.



He made just nine appearances in the Premier League for Rafael Benitez's Magpies last season and will look to kick start his career in Portugal if the move goes through.

