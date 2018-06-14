West Ham Fail With Improved Felipe Anderson Offer, Lazio Still Want More

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have not yet managed to reach an agreement with Lazio for Felipe Anderson despite increasing their offer for the Brazilian.



Lazio are ready to sell for the right price and Anderson is prepared to move to the Premier League to turn out for the Hammers.











But despite optimism on both sides about a deal being done, West Ham have not reached an agreement with Lazio.



They offered €30m plus 20 per cent of any future sale, but according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi then increased it to €32m plus 20 per cent of any future sale.





The deal is still not good enough for Lazio, who have to also give 20 per cent of the fee to Anderson's former club Santos.



Lazio intend to make sure they earn at least €40m for Anderson, meaning the ball is firmly back in West Ham's court.



The Hammers are still working to sign Anderson from the Italian giants and Thursday was packed full of negotiations between the two clubs.

