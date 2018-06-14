XRegister
06 October 2016

14/06/2018 - 17:30 BST

West Ham Have Such Big Ambition – Mario Husillos

 




West Ham United's new director of football Mario Husillos has admitted he is delighted to have joined the Hammers and feels the club have big ambitions.

The London side finished 13th in the Premier League last season after they successfully battled their way out of the relegation zone. They appointed Manuel Pellegrini as their manager earlier this summer, after parting ways with David Moyes, in order to achieve improved results in the Premier League.




Husillos says that Pellegrini plays an attacking brand of football and he will try to support the Chillean in his ambition by providing him with the tools.

The 59-year-old, who worked with Pellegrini at Malaga, is of the opinion that the team have fans who are very passionate and he wishes to give them a side that they can be proud of next season.
 


Husillos told the club's official website: “I am very excited. West Ham United is a club with huge ambition. The challenge to help deliver that ambition is what really attracted me to the role.

“I know the manager well and know he wants to deliver an exciting brand of attacking football. It will be my job to supply him with the tools to do just that.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Manuel Pellegrini again.


"We had great success together at Malaga, reaching the Champions League, and he is someone that I have huge respect for.

“I have seen West Ham play many times before.

"The fans are very passionate and close to the team, and I hope we can give them a team to be proud of next season.”

West Ham are currently active in the transfer market as they try to hand Pellegrini a competitive squad.

  