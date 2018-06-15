Advisors of West Ham Target Set For Key Meeting On Monday

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham target Issa Diop's future should become clearer on Monday.



The Hammers want the Toulouse centre-back and have been working on a deal to take him to the London Stadium this summer.











But Diop has no agreement on a contract with West Ham and his advisors want to get a feel for the state of play, with other clubs potentially entering the mix for their client.



According to Yahoo Sport France, Diop's advisors are to hold a meeting with Toulouse on Monday.





While West Ham are still in pole position to sign Diop, the possibility of other clubs coming forward and presenting bids acceptable to Toulouse has not been ruled out.



Diop has also not yet agreed on a contract with West Ham, meaning the Hammers do have work to do.



The 21-year-old, who is under contract for a further two years at Toulouse, made 34 appearances for the French club in Ligue 1 last season.

