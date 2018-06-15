XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/06/2018 - 16:09 BST

Celtic One of World’s Greatest Clubs – Odsonne Edouard Delighted To Sign

 




Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has expressed his delight at signing a four-year-deal with the Hoops from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The hitman impressed during his season-long loan last season at Celtic as he netted 11 goals in the 29 appearances he made for Brendan Rodgers' side and played a big role in the club securing an historic double treble.




The youngster stated that he has enjoyed the homely atmosphere at Celtic from the moment he walked in and is overwhelmed by the support shown by the fans.

Edouard is of the opinion that Celtic are one of the greatest football clubs in the world and thus he wanted to make his move permanent. He is now determined to achieve more success with Bhoys and wants to give the fans what they deserve.
 


The Frenchman told the club's official website: “From the moment I walked into Celtic, the club has felt like home to me. I have been made to feel so welcome by everyone at the club and our fans have given me such brilliant support.

“Celtic is one of the world’s great football clubs and I was desperate to make my move permanent. The scenes from May when we achieved such a historic Double Treble and made the city come alive are still very fresh in our memories.

 


“To see our fans so happy is the reason you play football and now we want to do everything we can to bring our great supporters even more success.”



The 20-year-old will look to cement his place in the Celtic team next season under manager Brendan Rodgers and repeat the same kind of performances he displayed last season.
 