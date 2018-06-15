Celtic One of World’s Greatest Clubs – Odsonne Edouard Delighted To Sign

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has expressed his delight at signing a four-year-deal with the Hoops from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.



The hitman impressed during his season-long loan last season at Celtic as he netted 11 goals in the 29 appearances he made for Brendan Rodgers' side and played a big role in the club securing an historic double treble.











The youngster stated that he has enjoyed the homely atmosphere at Celtic from the moment he walked in and is overwhelmed by the support shown by the fans.



Edouard is of the opinion that Celtic are one of the greatest football clubs in the world and thus he wanted to make his move permanent. He is now determined to achieve more success with Bhoys and wants to give the fans what they deserve.





The Frenchman told the club's official website: “From the moment I walked into Celtic, the club has felt like home to me. I have been made to feel so welcome by everyone at the club and our fans have given me such brilliant support.



“Celtic is one of the world’s great football clubs and I was desperate to make my move permanent. The scenes from May when we achieved such a historic Double Treble and made the city come alive are still very fresh in our memories.



“To see our fans so happy is the reason you play football and now we want to do everything we can to bring our great supporters even more success.”





The 20-year-old will look to cement his place in the Celtic team next season under manager Brendan Rodgers and repeat the same kind of performances he displayed last season.

