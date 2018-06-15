Chelsea Interested In Summer Swoop For Roma Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea could trigger the release clause in Roma defender Kostas Manolas’ contract as part of their transfer plans this summer.



The west London outfit are in the market for a top class defender and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly is said to be their top target for the ongoing transfer window.











However, Napoli are in no mood to sell him and it has been claimed that Chelsea and the Serie A giants could soon enter a gentleman’s agreement which could end the Blues’ interest in the Senegal international.



Chelsea are still looking to shop in Italy for centre-backs and according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Roma defender Manolas has re-emerged as a target for the club this summer.





And it has been claimed that the Blues could consider triggering his €38m release clause to snare him away from the Stadio Olimpico in the coming days and weeks.



The Greece defender has long been on Chelsea’s radar and he came close to joining Zenit St. Petersburg last summer before finally deciding to stay at Roma.



The 27-year-old defender could be on his way to England this time around should Chelsea go ahead with their plan to pay his buy-out clause to Roma.



Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic has been on Chelsea’s wish list of centre-backs.

